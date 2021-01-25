Anna Faye Jarvis, age 79 departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the home of her son: Casey Jarvis. She was born on Wednesday, December 10, 1941 in Oneida, Kentucky to Daugh Henson and Lucy (Smith) Bryant. She was a homemaker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: John Paul Jones, Casey Jarvis, Vernon Ray Jarvis, Don Jarvis, Gerri Kay Jarvis, and Jason Jarvis; these grandchildren: Stacy Woods, Ashley Jarvis, T. J. Jarvis, Kayla Preston, Donald Ray Jarvis, Tyler Dwayne Jarvis, Shiann Jenna Jarvis, Summer Katie-Marie Jarvis, Donald Charles Glenn Mayfield, Anthony Ryan Jarvis, Hannah Jarvis, Haley Jarvis , Anna Jarvis and Gracie Jarvis; also surviving is one brother: Roscoe Bryant and her nephew: Chuckie Miller.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Daugh Henson and Lucy Bryant and her infant daughter: Rhonda Jarvis.
Visitation for Anna Jarvis will be conducted on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 12 PM until 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
