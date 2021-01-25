Anna Faye Jarvis, age 79 departed this life on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the home of her son: Casey Jarvis.  She was born on Wednesday, December 10, 1941 in Oneida, Kentucky to Daugh Henson and Lucy (Smith) Bryant.  She was a homemaker.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children:  John Paul Jones, Casey Jarvis, Vernon Ray Jarvis, Don Jarvis, Gerri Kay Jarvis, and Jason Jarvis; these grandchildren:  Stacy Woods, Ashley Jarvis, T. J. Jarvis, Kayla Preston, Donald Ray Jarvis, Tyler Dwayne Jarvis, Shiann Jenna Jarvis, Summer Katie-Marie Jarvis, Donald Charles Glenn Mayfield, Anthony Ryan Jarvis, Hannah Jarvis, Haley Jarvis , Anna Jarvis and Gracie Jarvis;  also surviving is one brother:  Roscoe Bryant and her nephew:  Chuckie Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Daugh Henson and Lucy Bryant and her infant daughter:  Rhonda Jarvis.

Visitation for Anna Jarvis will be conducted on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 12 PM until 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. 

 
