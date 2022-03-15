Anna Jean Gregory Mobley, 88, of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2022.
Ann was born on March 16, 1933, to T.C. and Lucy Gregory in Laurel County, Kentucky. She graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute (1951) and went on to earn a degree from Spencerian Business College.
While at OBI, Ann met and later married her lifelong partner, Eddie P. "Jake" Mobley. He was the star of the Mountaineers basketball team and of course, she was a cheerleader. They were married for 40+ years and were blessed with two sons, Steve and Bill Ed, both of Manchester, Kentucky.
Many people know Ann from her being the Office Manager / Dental Assistant for Dr. E.P. Mobley, a role she took very seriously until they retired and Dr. Mobley closed his practice. During her younger days, Ann was an active member of the Manchester Woman's Club. She was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved "Jake." She leaves to mourn her passing her boys, Steve (Angel) and Bill Ed; her precious grandchildren, Carter (Laura), Callie, and Stevie Renee' and one adored great-grandson Emmett Jakob. She is also survived by two sisters: Gerry (Ray) Mills, of Monticello, and JoAnne Gregory of Hima. Ann is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Ann will be held at Britton Funeral Home on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service. In lieu of flowers, Steve and Bill Ed ask that you donate to either Oneida Baptist Institute or the Clay County Public Library. There will be a private burial.
