Anna Louise Asher Sandlin passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Well's Hospice Center in Hazard, KY. She was 69 years old. Anna was born October 5, 1953 in Hyden, Kentucky the daughter of the late, Pearl Asher and Eleanor Howard Asher. She was a loving homemaker. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family & reading.
Anna was preceded in death by; beloved parents, loving and devoted husband, Will Sandlin, cherished companion, Darrell Wayne Howard, cherished son, William Sandlin and sister, Judy Asher. She leaves the following relatives surviving; one son, Charles Sandlin and Dawn, Hyden, KY, one daughter, Eleanor Robinson and Dallas, Manchester, KY, one brother, Clayton Asher, Hyden, KY, one sister, Barbie Jones, Hyden, KY, six treasured grandchildren, Patience Roberts & Donavon, Austin Sizemore & Caitlin, Chuckie Sandlin & Brooke and Katlyn Whitaker & Shelby, Darrell Sandlin and Dallas Robinson IV and seven great grandchildren, Aria Roberts, Ameila Roberts, Averly Roberts, Jackson Sizemore, Charlie Sizemore, Caysen Sandlin and Natalie Sandlin, daughter-in-laws, Lenora Sandlin and Rachel Lewis. Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thousandsticks United Methodist Church, Thousandsticks, KY.
Ministers: Robert Amundsen and Roscoe Asher
Interment: Howard-Asher Family Cemetery, Thousandsticks, KY.
Pallbearers: Charles Sandlin, Darrell Sandlin, Austin Sizemore, Shelby Whitaker, Dallas Robinson IV, Donavon Roberts and Daniel Jones
Honorary Pallbearers: Chuckie Sandlin, Johnny Bailey and Gerald Asher
Visitation: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the Church
