Anna Lynn Smith, 84, of Maineville, passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020 at her residence. Born February 25, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY to Roper M. and Ethel Seal, she was a dedicated member of the Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. She worked for 36 years as an Executive Secretary for the President of GE Aircrafts Engines until her retirement in 1995.
Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters, she is survived by her husband of 28 years, Richard Smith of Maineville, her 2 step sons, Paul D. Smith and Bruce Smith, two step daughters, Joanne Vordenberg and Leslie Gray, 2 sisters, Nancy Pardon and Edith Gregory, 2 nieces, Allison Bowling and Johnna Gay, one nephew, Steven Wilson, and many other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held at the Urbancrest Baptist Church in Lebanon. Pastor Tom Pendergrass will officiate and interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. Donations have been requested to Warren County Animal Shelter, 230 Cook Road, Lebanon, OH 45036.
Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.Hoskinsfh.com.
This obituary is courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home.
