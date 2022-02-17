Anna Powell, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. She was born May 7, 1933, in Manchester, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thomas and Dora (Cope) Philpot. Mrs. Powell was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and enjoyed crocheting and doll-making, and then giving the crafts as gifts. She was a very active member of the Paducah Avenue Baptist Church. She is survived by her two sons:, Roy Douglas (the late Andrea) Powell, Thomas Dwayne (Veronica) Powell; one daughter: Karen Jeanine (Frank) Leger; twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren and one daughter-in-law, Patty Shiverdecker-Powell; She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Powell, her parents, two sons, Ronald, who died at birth and Edward Clinton (the late Lucinda) Powell, two brothers, Robert and Jessie Philpot, and three sisters, Lillie Lickliter, Thelma Roberts and Georgia Day; and one grandson William Edward Powell. A visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield at Rt.4, Monday, February 21, 2022, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with a funeral service at 1PM with Brother Darrell Preston, officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
