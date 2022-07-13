Mrs. Anna Swafford Roark, age 90 of Barbourville, was born in Clay County, KY on April 27, 1932 to the late Radford and Katherine Smith Swafford and departed this life on July 11, 2022 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was a member of Otter Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed caring for her house, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband: James E Roark; 3 brothers: Estil , Ellis , and Jim ; and 3 sisters: Wittie, Myrtle, and Dorothy preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother: Arlie Swafford of Girdler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Anna Roark will be conducted in the Arlie Swafford Cemetery on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Glen Collins officiating. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mrs. Anna Roark, Larry, Doyle and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
