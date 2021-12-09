Mrs. Annie Smith departed this life on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Hazard ARH Hospital at the age of 76 years old. She was born in Clay County, KY on March 15, 1945 the daughter of the late Harvey Smith and the late Stacy Smith. Annie was a homemaker and had been a life-long resident of Leslie County. Annie enjoyed drinking coffee, gardening but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband: Arnold Smith, her siblings: Frank, Cecil, Coy, Robert, Manual, Jessie, and Lily, her grandchildren: Crystal, Dianna Kay, Infinity, Chesarae, Step- Children: Anna Lee, Virginia Lee and Clayton. Annie leaves surviving the following relatives: six cherished daughters: Elaine Shepherd (Lewis) of Essie, KY, Becky Smith of Stinnett, KY, Angela "Wanda" Callahan (Arthur) of Essie, KY, Betty Morgan (Rodney) of Stinnett, KY, Juanita Smith of Stinnett, KY, Courtney Smith North of Hazard, KY one beloved step-daughter: Gladys Couch, one cherished son: Andrew Barrett of Stinnett, KY, gentleman she loved like a son: Ralph Barrett and two beloved step-sons: Mack Smith (Evelyn), and Doug Smith, two brothers: Homer Smith and Ray Smith, two sisters: Myrtle Smith and Para Lee, treasured grandchildren; Andrea Callahan Napier & Durand, Chase Callahan, Alyssa Callahan, Tessa Morgan, Josh Davidson, Keegan Coots, Charlie Morgan, Travis Couch, Lexi Fischer, Mercedes Fischer, Chloe Couch, Adaline Couch, Hunter Couch, special friend, Veronica Barrett and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Tuesday - December 7, 2021 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin Collett and Rev. Taylor Adams officiating.
She was laid to rest in the Annie Smith Family Cemetery, (Pay Lake Drive), Essie, Ky.
PALLBEARERS: Chase Callahan, Durand Napier, Andrew Barrett, Bryan Adams, Josh Davidson, Ivan Coots & Ralph Barrett
