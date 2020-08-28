Annie Young, 87, of West Milton, passed away Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on June 30, 1933, to the late Green & Addie Hoskins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons Donnie Young and Darrell Young; granddaughter Jesica Young; sister Gladys Davis; brothers Chester, Luther, Marshall, Carl, and Melvin Hoskins. Annie is survived by her husband of 69 years Wade Young; daughter and son-in-law Beverly & Bruce Pinson; brothers Burley Hoskins, James (Judy) Hoskins; grandchildren Renee (Bob) Hansford, Melissa Pinson, Kaylee Young, Denver Young; great grandchildren Skyler ( Austin) Kohl, Chase Sochacki, Eva Young, Bobby Hansford, Austin Hansford; great great grandson Malachi Kohl; special nephews Jeff Hoskins, Glen Hoskins; numerous nieces & nephews. Annie retired from General Motors Inland after working there for 30 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 29, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Eddie Clements will officiate with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- (Wo)Man on the Street
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- Breathitt’s Covid-19 Cases Surging! Why?
- The Importance of Masks
- Elementary school staff exposed to COVID; officials say no threat to general public
- UK Neurologist Shares the Science Behind ‘Toxic Stress’
- Stress
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Whitesburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft
- Athletes excited with return of sports
- HOSKINS FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST FRONTIER NURSING UNIVERSITY OVER REMOVAL OF HISTORIC WINDOW AT HYDEN CHAPEL
- Kenny Lee Wagers obituary
- Shepherd recognized for Daisy Award
- Feds indict four over meth
- Mr. John Fullwood obituary
- Patient Care and Safety are Top Priorities at AdventHealth Manchester
Most Popular
Articles
- Dead man may be from Clay County
- Police searching for sex offender
- Non-compliant sex offender caught
- COVID 'red zone' designation misleading for Clay
- Drug investigation lands four in jail
- Two Clay men caught with drugs in Laurel
- Mother, daughter witness Fayette Mall murder
- New leader at 'The Rock'
- Mann leads police on chase in Laurel, Clay
- Myrtle Hall obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.