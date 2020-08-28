Annie Young, 87, of West Milton, passed away Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on June 30, 1933, to the late Green & Addie Hoskins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons Donnie Young and Darrell Young; granddaughter Jesica Young; sister Gladys Davis; brothers Chester, Luther, Marshall, Carl, and Melvin Hoskins. Annie is survived by her husband of 69 years Wade Young; daughter and son-in-law Beverly & Bruce Pinson; brothers Burley Hoskins, James (Judy) Hoskins; grandchildren Renee (Bob) Hansford, Melissa Pinson, Kaylee Young, Denver Young; great grandchildren Skyler ( Austin) Kohl, Chase Sochacki, Eva Young, Bobby Hansford, Austin Hansford; great great grandson Malachi Kohl; special nephews Jeff Hoskins, Glen Hoskins; numerous nieces & nephews. Annie retired from General Motors Inland after working there for 30 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 29, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Eddie Clements will officiate with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you