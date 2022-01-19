Anthony Adams Sr. (Tony), age 69, of Oneida, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born September 30, 1952, in Breathitt County, KY to Wilson and Virginia Adams.
He leaves behind his children: Anthony Adams Jr. (TJ) and wife Jennifer of Oneida, KY, and Shannon Adams of Oneida, KY; three siblings: Craig Adams, Bryan Adams, and Dawn Simpson; four grandchildren: Alexis Allen, Chelsey Adams, Olivia Adams, and Jayden Adams; along with his great-grandson Raceton Allen. His very best friend Eugene Strickland aka Bear, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Virginia Adams; his wife, Donna Adams; and his brothers, Dale Adams and Lonnie Adams.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22nd at the Panco Community Church in Oneida, KY, with Eugene Strickland and Jerry Rice officiating. Burial will follow at the Granville-Rice Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 21st at the Panco Community Church in Oneida, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.