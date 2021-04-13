In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) are recognizing dispatchers who daily answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to citizens of the commonwealth.
“Often called the ‘heroes behind the headsets,’ Kentucky telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and law enforcement officers in the field,” said Gov. Behsesar. “They serve as an unseen, but vital link in keeping law enforcement officers and Kentuckians safe at all times, day or night.”
The Governor thanked the commonwealth’s dispatchers during a video message, which can be found here.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week was established in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California. Each year, the second week of April is set aside to acknowledge those serving as telecommunicators across the country.
“Answering countless 911 calls from Kentuckians who are afraid and worried, is not a service that should be seen as regular, but should be recognized as extraordinary,” said Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble. “All of you are essential front-line workers who are faced with unique challenges daily, and you serve the commonwealth with the utmost integrity, skill and dedication.”
Through DOCJT, Kentucky offers elite training to new dispatchers in a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum. The four weeks of training consist of 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements. Major training areas included identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases. In addition, dispatchers are required to complete eight hours of in-service training annually.
“Dispatchers truly are at the front of our public safety line of defense,” said Nicolai Jilek, commissioner of DOCJT. “We thank you for your steady patience and steadfast dedication. You deserve more than a just a week’s recognition.”
DOCJT is Kentucky’s state-of-the-art facility providing basic and advanced training for law enforcement officers and telecommunicators across the commonwealth. The Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy provides basic training for peace officer recruits throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
