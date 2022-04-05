Produce Safety Best Practices (PSBP) Training will be on April 7th at 5:30 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. Produce Best Practices Training is a Kentucky-specific voluntary basic food safety training available through local extension offices. This program is a prerequisite for sampling certificates and a good idea for anyone growing produce. It replaces the GAP training that was previously offered through extension offices. Please call 598-2789 to register.
Blueberry Production: Growing Blueberries in Kentucky will be on April 7th at 6:30 PM/5:30 PM CDT via ZOOM. Want to grow blueberries for your home? Or, are you a commercial grower interested in adding blueberries to your production? Join us as we share all about growing blueberries for local sales, U-pick and home use. Join the Zoom at https://uky.zoom.us/j/85916024438.
Pins & Needles Spring Retreat will be on April 8th & 9th starting at 10AM at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. Come join us for a couple of days of sewing fun and fellowship. We will be working on the Scrappy Trip Quilt. Bring a sewing machine with supplies and fabric strips cut 2 ½” x 20”.
The Homemaker Card Making Club meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 1PM at the Clay County Extension Office. The next meeting will be on April 11th. New members are welcome! If you’re not already a homemaker member, dues are $12 annually. Call 598-2789 for more information.
Call to register for 4-H Easter Grab & Go Bags! Bags will contain activities that you can do at outside and enjoy the sunshine! Pick up at the Clay County Extension Office April 11-15th. You must call 598-2789 to reserve your spot, one per family. We would like to thank Clay County FRYSC for sponsoring the items!
Our 4-H Art Club meeting will be April 14th at 4:00pm at the Clay County Extension Office. Each month we will focus on a new art project! FREE & open to all youth ages 8-18. Call to register at 598-2789.
Forest Farming in Focus: A Deeper Dive – 2022 Winter Webinar Series Series of 5 forest farming webinars featuring in-depth discussions with experts, forest farmers, discussion panels and Q&A.April 14th: Goldenseal & Other NTFPS. For more information, visit https://www.appalachianforestfarmers.org/forestfocus
Mark your calendars for April 25th at 4PM for the next 4-H Rabbit Club meeting! You do not have to own a rabbit to join. FREE & open to all youth ages 8-18. You must call 598-2789 to register.
Do you enjoy giving speeches or demonstrations or just need more practice? Join us for the 4-H Communications Day Contestthat will be held at Red Bird Christian School on April 28th at 9 AM! All students ages 9-18 are welcome to participate in the contest! For a list of rules, categories, and registration, please visit our website: https://clay.ca.uky.edu/communicationsday
Registration is due by April 25th. For questions, please call the Clay County Extension Office at 598-2789.
We are happy to announce opening day has been set for the 2022 Farmers Market Season. Our first market day this year will be April 30th (at the EXCEL building beside of McDonalds) to allow our Flower Growers and Artisans to bring out their amazing creations just in time for Mother’s Day. Based on your input, we will be incorporating a few changes this year. Our hours will be from 10 am to 2 pm each Saturday through September (longer if our growers still have fresh delicious produce coming directly out of the field). Starting in June, we will be open every Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm.
