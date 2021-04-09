Are you tired of seeing roadside litter? Does it make you mad when you see our county covered in trash?
If it does, then here’s your chance to do something about it!
The entire month of April has been declared Clean Up Clay County month by Stay in Clay/Project Hope.
The organizations are asking you to help solve our roadside littering problem.
They are asking each community to form and organize a group to help clean your area. Bags and bag pickup will be provided by Solid Waste Coordinator Chris Reid. There will be free disposal at B&J Transfer near the Clay Detention Center.
Project Hope co-coordinator Danielle Collins says this could really put a huge dent into our littering issue.
“If each community would organize something and combine their efforts it could really go a long way in our battle against illegal littering,” she said. “We’ve got such a beautiful county and we need to take care of it.”
To help clean up the county, Saturday, April 24th has been designated as free dump day in Clay County. On that day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. residents of Clay County can bring their garbage, except batteries, to the transfer station for free disposal.
