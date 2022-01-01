Mr. Archie Hoskins, 62, of Manchester, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek in Manchester. He was the son of the late Willie and Marie Gilbert Hoskins born on August 13, 1959 in Berea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Della Grace Roberts, Wanda Browning, Kelly Mae Hoskins and Edna Rae Morris and three brothers, Dennis, John J. and Bobby Hoskins.
Survivors include a daughter, Nikki Hoskins; a son; two sisters, Linda Price and husband, Shorty, and Mary Davis all of Manchester; three brothers, Hughie Hoskins and wife, Thelma, and Glen Hoskins all of Manchester and Dwight Hoskins and wife, Sandy, of London; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 1 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Todd Hicks and Darrell Henson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hibbard Cemetery in Manchester.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of Knox Funeral Home.
This obituary is a courtesy of Rominger Funeral Home - Manchester, Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.