Ardath Mae Couch, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 11th, at her home.
Ardath was born in Clay County, KY on August 8, 1966, a daughter of Laura Couch Wagers and the late A. T. Wagers.
Ardath is survived by her husband, James Couch of Manchester; her mother, Laura Couch Wagers of Barbourville; and her children: James Michael Couch and Heather Lynn Couch, both of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchild, Adelyn Henson; and her sisters: Deidre Jones and husband Terry of Big Creek, and Charlotte Mitchell and husband Michael of Barbourville.
In addition to her father, Ardath was preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Wagers.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 15th at the A. T. Wagers Cemetery in Manchester, KY, with George Grigsby officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
