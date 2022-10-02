Mr. Arlie Barger of Oneida, Kentucky, age 88, departed this life for his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on February 20, 1934, in Clay County, Kentucky to Arthur and Maggie Carmack Barger. He worked as a coal miner and logger. Arlie was a beloved member of the Sizerock Baptist Church.
Arlie was a faithful Christian and believed in the power of prayer. He lived his life in honor of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his family and church. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and hunting.
Arlie Barger is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Jennifer, and 6 children: Arlie Wayne Barger (Christy) of London, KY, Freda Hollen (Marvin) of Manchester, KY, Margaret Davidson (Bruce) of Manchester, KY, Barbara (Cookie) Smith (Randy) of Lexington, KY, James Barger (Tammie) of Oneida, KY and Chuck Barger (Cindy) of Richmond, KY. Also surviving are 2 sisters: Brenda Mize and Nancy Louise Wright and 4 brothers: Arthur Barger, Jr., Sam Barger, Milton Barger and Luther Barger and 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Maggie Carmack Barger, his brother, Jay Barger, and 3 sisters: Mary Jane Gipson, Chloie Couch and Mallie Barger.
Funeral Services for Mr. Arlie Barger will be conducted on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sizerock Baptist Church in Sizerock, Kentucky at 2:30 P. M. with Bro. George Abner and Bro. Carl Barnes presiding. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sizerock Baptist Church from 12:30 P. M. until funeral time. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Christopher Hollen, Thomas Hollen, Jamie Barger, Kevin Smith, Jimmy Barger and Tyler Barger. Burial will be at the Roland Davidson Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky.
