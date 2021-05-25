Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Ernie Ray Bratcher age 35 of Medlock Ln., Annville, KY on Monday night May 24, 2021 at approximately 9:09 PM. The arrest occurred at the intersection of Langnau Road and Johnson Road approximately 7 miles east of London following the pursuit of a black colored Yamaha motorcycle operated by Bratcher. Sgt. Mehler reported that he observed a motorcycle traveling on U.S. 25 south of London who upon observing Sgt. Mehler's patrol vehicle began driving extremely recklessly passing vehicles in the center turn lane and driving at a very high rate of speed north bound on U.S. 25. In addition, it was noted that the motorcycle nearly struck a vehicle at an intersection as it traveled out Johnson Road (ky 472) and continued driving recklessly passing vehicles in no passing zones and blind curves at high rates of speed. The motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn onto Langnau Road and traveled into a ditch there. Sgt. Mehler was able to take the driver into custody notifying EMS to travel to the scene to check on the suspect there. During the subsequent investigation Sgt. Mehler found the male subject to be armed with a 9 MM pistol in his waist band. In addition, this individual was also found with another 9 MM pistol in his possession, a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a total approximate weight of 1.82 pounds (estimated street value of $81,000), sandwich bags, digital scales, and a large amount of US currency. Ernie Ray Bratcher was charged with reckless driving; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; wanton endangerment – first-degree; 2 counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized provided by arresting deputies. Assisting on the investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Marcus Stigall, CSO Brian France. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
