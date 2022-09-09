A Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Mayhorn’s plea agreement, on July 11, 2021, law enforcement responded to a call of reckless driving, conducted a traffic stop, and found Mayhorn inside the vehicle with a firearm in the front passenger seat. Mayhorn was found to be impaired and arrested for a DUI. Law enforcement then conducted a search of the car and discovered 985 blue pills stamped with M 30, which were later confirmed to be fentanyl. They also discovered a bag of marijuana, cash, and three firearms.
Mayhorn pleaded guilty in May 2022.
Under federal law, Mayhorn must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Mike Murray, Chief of the Versailles Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA, ATF, and Versailles Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield
