Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is asking the public for help in possibly identifying a subject that was involved in an armed robbery.
The incident occurred on July 15, 2020 at approximately 2:20 a.m. at Alvin's Easy Mart on South Highway 421.
Store video shows what appears to be a male subject entering the store and brandishing a firearm and demanded money from one of the worker’s. The suspect then took off on foot toward South Highway 421.
The suspect is identified as a Caucasian male, Camouflage overalls, black gloves and black hat. If you know who the suspect is please contact the Clay County Sheriff Office at (606) 598-3471 or after business hours Manchester City Police (606) 598-8411.
Suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Clay County Sheriff Det. Jeff Kelsey is in charge of the investigation.
