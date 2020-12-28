Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with Deputy Hunter Disney arrested Brian K. Napier age 49 of Curry Rd., London on Sunday night December 27, 2020 at approximately 10:17 PM. The arrest occurred after Laurel deputies were dispatched to a robbery in progress at East 80 grocery at approximately 9:39 PM.

Deputies learned while enroute to the scene that a suspect armed with a knife wearing a gray shirt and tan pants fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money fleeing toward Clay county. Laurel deputies notified Clay County law enforcement . A short time later the male suspect was located by Laurel County deputies hiding in a vehicle in the Horse Creek section of Clay County.

Following a brief struggle with Laurel deputies, the suspect was taken into custody charged with robbery – second-degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – first-degree; possession of burglary tools; menacing; disorderly conduct – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.  Assisting Laurel County deputies as they arrested the suspect was: Clay County Sheriff's office, Kentucky State Police, and Manchester City Police.

