Arnold Brumley, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Arnold was born in Clay County, KY on May 14, 1936, a son of the late Steve and Etta Rawlings Brumley.
Arnold is survived by his children: Anita Kay Gray of Manchester, Sandra Lynn Butler of Manchester, Devona Sue (David) England of Manchester, James (Andrea) Brumley of Jackson County, Judy (Mitchell) Owens of Manchester, Debbie (Donald) Martin of Manchester, and Jeffrey (Krystal) Brumley of Manchester; and by 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by three sisters: Annette Bailey of Fruitland Park, FL, Naomi Sizemore of Manchester, and Evelyn Creech of Tucson, AZ.
In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by two sons: Johnny Brumley and David Ray Brumley; one grandson and one granddaughter; and the following brothers and sisters: Robert Brumley, Ray Brumley, James Brumley, Roy Brumley, Hardin "Pepper" Brumley, Hazel Wolfe, Dorothy Herd, and Opal Senters.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Scotty Jewell officiating. Burial will follow at the Engine Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
