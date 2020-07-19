Arnold Dee Allen was born April 2, 1948 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, July 16, 2020, being 72 years of age. He was the son of the late Herbert Allen and Leola (Harrison) Allen.
Arnold was survived by his wife Judith (Fox) Allen and by four children; Johnathan (Tamala) Allen of McKee, Jerry (Lafonda) Allen of London, KY, Ronnie Allen, and Sandra Ingram of Sand Gap. He is also survived by the following siblings; Dewey (Pam) Allen of Annville, Doug Allen of Annville, Carolyn (Arnold) Howard of Manchester, KY, Joann Brummitt of Manchester, KY and Lucile Allen of Annville.
In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceeded in death by the following brothers, Homer Allen, Jeff Allen, Ralph Allen, and Vincent Allen.
Arnold attended Evans Chapel
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Brother Mike McQueen officiating. Burial followed in the Farmer Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
