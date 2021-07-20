Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Coty Arnold from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Police Academy class #517 on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. The graduation was held at Richmond, Kentucky, home of the DOCJT Academy. The DOC JT provides entry-level and advanced individual training for approximately 9000 law enforcement personnel annually. The 20 week, 800 hour law enforcement basic training course is mandatory for all Kentucky law enforcement officers who are required to comply with police officers professional standards act of 1998. The graduating officers represent the successful completion of a highly structured, comprehensive curriculum. Major training areas included: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes, and tactical responses to crisis situations. As a result, each officer is better prepared to meet the ever-increasing demands placed on today's law enforcement officers. We would like to welcome Deputy Arnold home and hope you do the same.
Pictured Below: (L-R) Deputy Dewey Grubb, Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Deputy Coty Arnold, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and PAO Trent Baker.
