Coty Arnold a five-year law enforcement veteran, has joined the London Police Department as an officer, Chief Chuck Johnson announced this week.
Arnold previously worked as a deputy for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He is a 2016 graduate of Clay County High School, and had two years criminal justice training from Somerset Community College, and certification from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice.
“I always wanted to be a police officer,” he said, “because I like helping people. I’ve got a pretty good way of talking to people. Talking can help defuse a lot of situations in this business.”
Chief Johnson said ”we are very excited to have Coty at the London Police Department. Coty is a fine young man and officer, and he will be an asset to the department and the community.”
Arnold said being a police officer has met all of his expectations, and more.
“I haven’t found any profession more enjoyable than driving around with a uniform on, helping people who are trying to make a change, and getting drugs off the street,” he said.
When asked why he wanted to join the London Police Department, Arnold said “I’m originally from London and I’ve always seen the officers that work here. They always look squared away and motivated in their jobs. It’s a natural progression in my law enforcement career.”
Arnold and his wife, Shay, have a six-year-old daughter, Marlee.
