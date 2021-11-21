Arnold Sawyers, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, November 20th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Arnold was born in Manchester, KY, on December 12th, 1950, a son of the late Joe and Rachel Bishop Sawyers.
Arnold is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Davidson Sawyers.
He is survived by his daughter Mona Davis and husband Charles of Manchester, KY.
Arnold is also survived by his sister, Lois Henson; the following grandchildren: Tyler Wayne Gibson, Jacob Nathaniel Gibson, Kristopher Ryan Gibson, Houston Shane Gibson, and Kaitlyn Brooke Davidson; as well as the following great-grandchildren: Kenzlee Gibson, Avery Davidson, Freya Gibson, Ethan Gibson, Matthew Brown, and Kameron Brown.
In addition to his wife and parents, Arnold is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Wilburn Sawyers, Cloyd Buckhart, Curtis Buckhart, James Buckhart, George Buckhart Jr., Bill Sawyers, Dorothy Smith, Tunis McQueen, Fannie Currington, Louis Abner, Alice Brewer, Ora McQueen, Delia Mcwhorter, and Esther Smith.
Services for Arnold will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 23rd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fogertown.
Visitation for Arnold will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 22nd, at Britton Funeral Home.
