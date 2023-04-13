Authorities will neither confirm nor deny they have found DNA evidence from parties involved in the death of the third skull found last week.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson says a large amount of evidence was found at the scene but could not comment on evidence that may lead them to the arrest of parties involved.
“We have found several bones and articles of clothing,” the sheriff said. “We are working with the Kentucky State Police for DNA testing.”
Authorities are awaiting results in hopes to identify two of the five remaining missing persons in Clay County.
Last week, a third skull was found on a hillside off Ky. 66 in the Big Creek area.
The remains were found near the home of a man that was reported missing in October 2020. One of the missing persons in Clay County had a residence in the area where the remains were found. David Campbell, 49, lived less than a half mile from where the remains were discovered. He was last seen walking on Ky. 66 near his home.
On March 6th, 2021, two people hunting for mushrooms found a skull located at a bridge on Ky. 66 at the Clay/Leslie line. That occurred after a flood and following a second flood only days later another skull was found on the riverbank at Gilbert’s Creek, just a few miles below the first skull’s location.
Authorities feel the skulls were uncovered in the flood. Cadaver dogs were used in both locations and no further bones were found.
One of the skulls was positively identified as McKayla Collett, 21, of Leslie County, that was reported missing on October 24th, 2020. Results from the other skull are still pending and is in a lab in Texas, according to coroner Jarrod Becknell.
Along with the third skull, numerous bones and articles of clothing were found. The clothing matched the description of what Campbell was wearing when he was last seen.
If the third skull is confirmed as Campbell, that will leave four remaining unsolved missing persons.
Test results from the skull in Texas could narrow it down to three persons.
Since 2016, six people in Clay County and in the Red Bird area have been reported missing and never found.
On March 27, 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, was reported missing and last seen on Easter at her home.
A few months later Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida. Like Smith, he too was never heard from again.
The Enterprise also confirms on February 3, 2018, Steven Best, 38, of Beattyville, was reported missing and was last seen in the Red Bird community of Clay County. He too has never been found.
Two years later, in October 2020, Campbell and Collett went missing. On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
