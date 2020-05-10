(Editor’s Note: This tragic story from the Red Bird area originally appeared in the September 1963 issue of The Enterprise.)
Three children died in the fire which burned their four-room frame and log farm house on Gilbert’s Creek Friday.
Joyce Napier, five, and Darrell Edward Napier, four-month-old, died in the fire and Zachariah Napier, three, died about five hours later at the Red Bird Hospital at Beverly.
Anna, nine, and Taft Napier, Jr., seven, were hospitalized. Anna is still in reported in critical condition, but Taft, Jr. is in good condition.
The parents, Mr. and Mrs. Taft Napier, Sr., were burned on the hands and required hospital treatment.
The home, located about one half mile from the Clay-Leslie line, was about 20 miles east of Manchester near the Marcum post office.
State Police Detective Walter Woods, who investigated the fire, said the Napier’s, after eating supper, had gone to work in a tobacco barn about 75 yards from the house, leaving eight children.
The detective said the father told him, his wife, who had followed him to the barn, had barely gotten in the door when they saw the older ones run toward them with their clothing on fire.
The parents were burned putting out the flaming clothing and trying to get back to rescue the ones still inside.
They managed to get Zachariah out of the house, but were unable to get the other two, Woods said.
“I don’t know what caused the fire,” Napier reported. “It was just like an explosion and everything was on fire at once.”
The two children perished in a bed about six feet from a doorway leading outside, according to Clay County Coroner Cecil Ledford.
Ledford said the remains of their charred bodies were located Saturday morning after the fire had burned out.
The house and all of its contents were destroyed and the nearest neighbor, about one fourth of a mile away, was directed to the house by the sound of gun shots when the fire exploded shells in the chamber of a loaded shotgun kept in the parent’s bedroom.
The family is presently staying with relatives.
ARSON SUSPECTED
IN NAPIER FIRE
Investigating the possibility of arson, State Police Detective Walter Woods has asked anyone in the area of Taft Napier’s home on Gilbert’s Creek to report to him.
Woods said the investigation of the incident has established that three persons entered a corn field below the Napier home and went up Gilbert’s Creek in the direction of the home.
He said tracks left at the scene indicated the same persons had come back from the home by the same route.
The detective also said a pickup truck was seen on the creek about the time of the fire and is believed to have let the persons out and picked them up.
“We need to know what they were doing there,” the detective declared.
“Anyone on the road about the time of the fire should come to the front and clear up this matter,” he said.
He added that it was possible the people were hunters and were looking for animal tracks along the creek.
