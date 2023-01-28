Arthur Bowling, age 84, of Brookville, Indiana died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at UC Health Medical Center in Cincinnati following a recent buildup of health complications.
Born September 4, 1938 in Clay County, Kentucky he was the son of Grover Cleveland Bowling and Naomi (Napier) Bowling.
On October 17, 1959 he and the former Ramona Moore were united in marriage and she survives. He was a Veteran of the US Air National Guard and retired from General Electric in Evendale where he had worked for 35 years. He cherished time spent with family and friends and enjoyed music, photography, camping and fishing.
Besides Ramona, his loving wife of over 63 years, survivors include four sons. Arthur Bowling Jr. of Brookville, Indiana, Donald Bowling of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tony Ray Bowling of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Terry Jay Bowling of Brookville, Indiana; two sisters, Christine Gulley of West Chester, Ohio, Darlene Campbell of Land O Lakes, Florida; a brother, Grover Bowling Jr. of Adams County, Ohio; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no public services. Interment will take place in Mt. Orab Cemetery in Brown County, Ohio.
The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to serve the Bowling family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences to the family please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com.
