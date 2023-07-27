Arthur Grubb age 79 died unexpectedly from natural causes on July 25, 2023 in Stamping Ground, KY. He was born October 11, 1943 in Bright Shade, KY, the son of Jeff Grubb and Minda (Smallwood) Grubb.
Arthur grew up in Bright Shade KY and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War Era. He spent most of his career as a truck driver and retired from Over Night where he kept connections with his fellow colleagues through his retirement. Arthur enjoyed 4-wheeling,watching KY Wildcats sports, playing cards, and most of all sitting in the shade and waving at the people passing by. He was married to Shirley R. Grubb for 56 years and had three children: Shannon (Sid) Monroe ,Georgetown, KY, Jeffery (Melissa) D. Grubb, Lexington, KY and Melissa (Shawn) Gilliam, Georgetown, KY. He has four grandchildren: Cameron Grubb, Regan Gilliam, Raven Gilliam and Joey Monroe.
He is proceeded in death by several brothers and sisters: Baxter Grubb, Bidge Grubb, Tole Grubb, Lawrence Grubb, Maggie Messer, Marie Mills, Sudie Parsons, Ruth Holcolmb, and is survived by one sister Edith Yeagar, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday July 28th from 2-4pm at the Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Services will be at 4pm and grave side service will be held immediately after at Grubb Family Cemetery on Mill Creek Rd.
