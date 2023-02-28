Arthur Mosley, born May 22, 1936, in Letcher County, KY to the union of the late Bige and Mary Napier Mosley.
Arthur had been a life-long resident of Clay and Leslie Counties. By occupation, Arthur was a retired surface miner after working more than 50 years. He was respectfully known by his co-workers as “Poss” and “Strip Miner”.
Arthur was an avid fisherman. Above all, he was God fearing and faithful to his church. He was a devoted member of the Upper Grassy Branch Pentecostal Church at Essie, KY. He had a fierce love for his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Arthur departed this walk of life on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the age of 86.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry Lynn Mosley, wife & mother of his children, Hester Ledford Mosley, two brothers, Carl & Delmer Mosley and three sisters, Nettie Collett, Carolyn Griffitts and Wanda Davidson.
Arthur leaves surviving his loving & devoted wife, Wanda Lee Morgan Mosley of Essie, KY, three daughters, JoAnn Bowling of Manchester, KY, Teresa Napier (Daniel) of Essie, KY and Sarah Gail Rice (Glenn) of Essie, KY. Two nephews that were raised as brothers, Carl (Junior) Mosley and Clarence Mosley, both of London, KY. One niece that was raised as his sister, Loretta Caldwell of Stoney Fork, KY. Five cherished grandchildren, Jacob Arthur (Taylor) Bowling, Cassundra (Kyle) Farmer, Leandra (Christopher) Feltner, Rachel (Matthew) Butler and Benjamin Rice. Eight cherished great-grandchildren, Amelia Bowling, Avery Nate Bowling, Gabriel Walker, Natalee Walker, Madelyn Walker, Mahayla Feltner, William Farmer and Samuel Farmer. A very special little friend, Millie Cloud. A host of other family, friends and church family also survive his passing.
The funeral service for Arthur Mosley will be held at 1p.m. – Wednesday, March 01, 2023 at the Upper Grassy Branch Pentecostal Church at Essie, KY with Patrick Morgan, Jerry Maggard and Jerry Collins officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the Ledford Cemetery with Gabrielle Walker, Benjamin Rice, Christopher Feltner, Jacob Bowling, Tyler Farmer and Jonathon Ledford serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends after 6p.m. – Tuesday evening at the church.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
