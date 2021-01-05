Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 01, 2021 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Tim Asher, 36 of Tyner. The arrest occurred when K9 Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions on Highway 80. Upon running the driver’s information with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the subject was operating on DUI Suspended License and had been charged previously on the same charge along with the vehicle not being insured.
Tim Asher, 36 was charged with:
• No Registration Plates
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Failure to or Improper Signal
• Driving on DUI Suspended License- 2nd Offense
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• License to be in Possession
• Improper Equipment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.