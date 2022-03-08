Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 2, 2022 at approximately 1:45 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Charles Asher, 42 of London. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when the subject was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Law Enforcement. Upon making contact and through investigation 2 plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine was stuff down the above mentioned subject’s pants.
Charles Asher, 42 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
