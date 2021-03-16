MANCHESTER, Ky. – In what very well may have been the game of the year up till this point, the Lady Tigers prevailed over the widely favored Jackson County Lady Generals, 49-47 in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament on Monday night. A three pointer from Taylor Asher won the contest with eight seconds left. “I am so proud of the way these girls compete,” said a thrilled Coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “We have overcome so much adversity this year, and these kids just keep scrapping.”
Clay County found themselves in a dogfight with the Lady Generals, who towered over Clay in stature at nearly every position. The Lady Tigers got off on the right foot, jumping ahead to a 6-0 lead before Jackson County knew what hit them. Kenady Ward and Kylee Shannon would bring the Lady Generals back however, as the two would combine for the majority of the Jackson County scoring throughout. Clay led 15-10 after the first quarter.
Senior Taylor Asher showed why she’s revered as one of the region’s top players, scoring seven of her team high 18 in the first quarter. Asher’s scoring early on wasn’t enough to stop Ward and Shannon, as they would claw their way back into the contest to tie things at 26-26 heading into the half.
The third quarter was all Courtney Jones. Jones went off for the lone eight points for the Lady Tigers in the third, effectively keeping Clay County in the game. Jones positioned herself at the free throw line, gashing the Lady General defense from the very middle. Jackson would still outscore Clay in the third, 10-8 before the very exciting finale.
Clay struggled to stop Kylee Shannon in the fourth, but the balanced scoring from Asher, Jones, Madison Curry and Jaylen Combs was simply too much for the Lady Generals to contain. Jackson led by 10 in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, but a Taylor Asher three with 4:02 sparked a fiery comeback. She would find the bottom of the net for the game winner, moving Clay County into the finals and punching their ticket to the 13th region tournament.
Coach Burchell couldn’t stress enough how proud he was of his team, while also tipping his cap to the rival Lady Generals. “We beat a very good Jackson County team tonight,” he said. “They are a very tall, physical team. No doubt we had our work cut out for us trying to defend them around the basket and fighting for rebounds. For the most part, we did a great job of spacing our offense.”
Like many would say, Coach Burchell agreed that moving Jones to the middle changed the game. “Courtney was a key factor in working the middle against their zone. We lost the lead but had some huge clutch shots by Jaylen, Maddie, and Taylor. I thought Mackenzie (Sizemore) did a fantastic job guarding Kenady Ward. I am so happy for these kids to start seeing their season turn around due to hard work. These kids are special.”
Taylor Asher – 18 points; Courtney Jones – 12 points; Jaylen Combs – 9 points; Madison Curry – 8 points; Mackenzie Sizemore – 2 points.
