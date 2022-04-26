Congrats to Cameron Asher, MHA, recipient of the 2022 Howard L. Bost Graduate Award at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health!
This honors individuals that have made an impact on public health and will continue to make significant contributions for Kentucky and beyond in their professional career.
Cam was also recently commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky, and continues to be passionate about serving the people of Eastern Kentucky.
