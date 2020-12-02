Saint Joseph London has announced its 2020 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients. Jeremy Asher, of Manchester, Care Assist-Health unit coordinator, and Debra “Debbie” Moore, of London, executive assistant, were presented with Employee of the Year awards, and Heather Morgan, RN, of Corbin, Nursing Administration Director, earned the Leader of the Year award. Jeremy Asher was also named CHI Saint Joseph Health’s overall employee of the year for 2020.
Saint Joseph London annually recognizes outstanding Employees of the Year who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. One of this year’s recipients, Jeremy Asher, began working at Saint Joseph London in 2011 and is described by colleagues as being friendly, polite, and caring toward all patients, co-workers and visitors.
“Jeremy has really gone above and beyond,” said a fellow employee. “During this time of uncertainty, he has displayed a great work ethic and offers a calming presence to staff, co-workers and visitors. He developed a workflow and scripting for staff as they began screening visitors to the hospital. He was the perfect individual to get the new workflow up and running.”
Debra Moore also received an Employee of the Year award. She has been a dedicated part of the Saint Joseph London team since 1997 and her colleagues say she works every day to support her work family however she can.
“Debbie is completely dedicated to her work and is the glue that holds us all together,” said one of Moore’s colleagues. “Whether she is coordinating a celebration of life, making sure the homeless shelter receives their meals timely or planning a movie night on the lawn. She does a great job pulling everyone together to ensure a complete success with all our projects. Not only does Debbie work with our committees but she keeps our president organized and prepared for his appointments. Debbie is someone you can always count on and is a professional in her position.”
Similarly, Saint Joseph London annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. This year’s recipient, Heather Morgan, was nominated by several co-workers from Saint Joseph London.
“Heather is consistently a rock star in our organization,” said one nominator. “She has held various leadership roles over the years and has performed to the highest level in each. She leads by example, and never hesitates to roll up her sleeves and pitch in to make certain patients are receiving what they need.”
Morgan is described as being a compassionate leader whose welcoming nature makes her a source of comfort for patients and co-workers alike. She works well under pressure, offering words of advice and guidance during complex situations. Morgan’s colleagues say her willingness to help the community however she can is a testament to her strong faith.
All award winners were recognized during a special virtual ceremony.
