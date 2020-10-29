A couple from Ashland, Ky., Franklin Certain, 38, and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced in federal court on Friday, to 120 months and 70 months in prison respectively, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to Certain and Wurts’ plea agreements, on April 21, 2019, law enforcement responded to an animal complaint at a residence shared by Certain and Wurts. There, law enforcement found Certain and Wurts in possession of 1,189.3 grams of methamphetamine inside the residence. While in custody, Wurts spoke to a relative about the incident and confirmed that she and Certain were selling the methamphetamine.
Certain and Wurts pleaded guilty in March 2020.
Under federal law, Certain and Wurts must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, Certain will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, and Wurts will be under supervision for five years.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J.T. Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; Chief W. Todd Kelley, Ashland Police Department; and Chief Scott Gillum, Flatwoods Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.
The investigation was conducted by DEA, Ashland Police Department, and Flatwoods Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.