Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 22, 2022 at approximately 3:15 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Melvin Haggard, 41 of London. The arrest occurred on Richmond Road when K9 Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for infractions. Upon running the registration plate of the vehicle with Clay County 911, it showed that the registration did not belong to the vehicle that was being driven. Through confirmation with Clay County 911 it showed the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. During the arrest in plain view, Deputy Brumley noted seeing a clear plastic baggie. During the search of the vehicle, a black container was located that had located an assortment of pills. The subject was arrest without incident.
Melvin Haggard, 41 was charged with:
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Improper Registration Plate
• No registration Receipt
• No Registration Plates
• Failure to Register/Transfer of Motor Vehicle
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to maintain required insurance 1st off
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
