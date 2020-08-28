As of August 24th, Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear did not overrule the KHSAA in allowing fall sports to resume on schedule. The resounding effect was statewide cheers from parents, fans, and most importantly some very anxious student-athletes. This decision provides a return to normalcy for teens whose lives have been derailed, as has the rest of the globe.
Tiger Cheer was thrilled to return to practice, as they’re not used to missing a day. Seniors Camilia Gregory and Casey Combs were ecstatic to not only be back cheering, but also making up for missed time with teammates. “SI am so excited to finally see my best friends after months of uncertainty and weariness,” said Gregory. “I had no idea if I would even get the chance to cheer my senior year and I am so happy I am getting to experience my last year with this amazing team.”
Gregory also spoke about how much she simply missed her friends. “I missed being with my teammates because we are all best friends,” she said. “I can always ask my cheer sisters for help or advice for anything. I have definitely missed being able to laugh and make memories with my team.”
Combs echoed Gregory in many ways, as they speak on behalf of many teens who are ready to resume life as normal. “I am beyond excited to finally be back in school and cheerleading,” said Combs. “I have really missed the team and all of the close friendships that come along with it. I have missed the camaraderie within my team because we spend so much of our time together, we become as close as sisters. I look forward to making new memories doing what I love most.”
Tiger Football returned to practice in the hot August heat today as well, as Coach Sizemore is preparing the team by getting them back in game shape. Returning to the Tigers are wide recievers Adam Collins and Zach Saylor.
Saylor was full go wide-open at practice. “I couldn’t be more pumped,” he said. “There is nothing more fun than being out here having with the team. Playing this game not only gets me, but everyone else fired up. I’m ready to compete.”
Collins is ready for the games to begin as well. “Very excited,” he said with a grin. “For a while, there was some doubt if we would even have a season. Now that we finally are, it’s very exciting to be able to get back on the field. With school being out and people quarantining, it’s harder to hang out with friends and teammates. Practice is one of the few ways we get to see each other.”
The Tigers will open their season in two weeks against Lynn Camp, September 11th, at Clay County High School. Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM.
