Atlas Ronin McQueen and Jerricho Dean McQueen were born sleeping on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Richmond, Kentucky. They were the sons of Seth and Jacinda McQueen of London, Kentucky, and the grandsons of Russell and Alisha Young of London, Kentucky, Shawn and Tracy Smith of Richmond, Kentucky, Charlie and Anna Hobbs of East Bernstadt, Kentucky and Michael McQueen of London, Kentucky.
In addition to their parents and grandparents, Atlas and Jerricho are survived by their aunts and uncles; Brittany A. Young and Madison N. Young both of Richmond, Kentucky, Jesse R. McQueen and wife Amber of Lily, Kentucky and Charles I. Hobbs and Patience A. Hodge both of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, as well as great-grandparents; Barbara Belt and Jesse Tuttle, both of East Bernstadt, Frank and Bonnie Collins of Manchester, Kentucky and Carolyn McQueen of London.
Atlas and Jerricho were preceded in death by Walter McQueen, Dorothy Young, Foster Young, Carolyn Smith and Jerry Smith.
Graveside services for Atlas Ronin and Jerricho Dean McQueen will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Vaughn Ridge Cemetery in London with Don Carr officiating.
