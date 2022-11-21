Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there. While Deputy Houston was enroute to the traffic crash, he received notification that the driver was attempting to walk away from the scene of the accident.
As Deputy Houston arrived at the scene he observed the driver of a silver Toyota Camry attempting to leave the scene of the accident, attempting to cut through a cattle pasture. Deputy Houston gave the driver instruction to come back to the crash site and the driver complied. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the driver was driving on a Dui suspended license and wanted on numerous outstanding warrants( Four) including: a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on traffic and licensing charges.
In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving on DUI suspended license and other violations. A Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license and contempt of court. A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving on DUI suspended license – first offense. In addition, as a result of today's traffic crash, Deputy Houston charged the driver with driving on a DUI suspended license – first offense; leaving the scene of an accident. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
