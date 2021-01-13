Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting on January 12, 2021 at approximately 3:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Clinton Sizemore, 29 of North Highway 421.
The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones was dispatched to a complaint of a male individual attempting to flag motorist down on North Highway 421.
Upon making contact with the above-mentioned subject, Chief Deputy Jones received confirmation through Clay County Dispatch that the above mentioned subject had an active Warrant for his Arrest.
Clinton Sizemore, 29 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
