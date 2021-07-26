Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation by his Medicaid Fraud Unit led to the indictment of a Livingston County woman for defrauding the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid).
On July 21, 2021, a Livingston County Grand Jury indicted Sherry Boyd, 33, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, for one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud Medicaid of $300 or More (a Class D Felony) and one count of Theft by Deception of $10,000 or More (a Class C Felony).
Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective Chris Knifley investigated the case after receiving a referral from the Office of the Inspector General within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Assistant Attorney General Díanna Y. L. Miller along with Detective Knifley presented the case before the Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.
To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/Medicaidfraud or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).
The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
