Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation by his Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control resulted in the indictment of Aric Campbell, 36, of Cornettsville for abuse of an adult and related charges.
On June 23, 2023, a Perry County Grand Jury indicted Aric Campbell for two counts of Knowing Abuse of an Adult (Class C Felony), two counts of Criminal Abuse, First Degree (Class C Felony), and one count of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, First Degree (Class C Felony).
The case was investigated by Detective Justin Cooley of the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control, and Assistant Attorneys General Zachary Ousley and Justin Rowe presented the case before the Perry County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.
To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/MedicaidFraud or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).
The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,333,333 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,583,333 for FY 2023, is funded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
