FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 20, 2020) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued two letters to Executive Branch agencies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first letter, sent to Governor Andy Beshear, requested that the Governor renew his executive order activating Kentucky’s price gouging laws. The current Executive Order expires on March 22, 2020, but is subject to renewal per KRS 367.374(2).
In the letter, Attorney General Cameron noted that a renewal would allow the Attorney General’s office to “continue to pursue and prosecute persons suspected of price gouging during these challenging times for the Commonwealth and the nation.”
The second letter, sent to Nicolai Jilek, Commissioner of the Department for Criminal Justice Training (“DOCJT”), requested that the department extend the deadlines that peace officers must complete trainings because of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 health crisis.
DOCJT provides training to law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth pursuant to KRS 15.404.
Attorney General Cameron noted in the letter to DOCJT that, “an extension will help to ensure that no peace officer inadvertently loses his or her certification through no fault of their own, without undue stress on them or the communities they serve.”
To view a copy of the letter to Gov. Beshear click here. A copy of the letter sent to Commissioner Jilek can be accessed here.
