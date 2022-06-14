The gym and auditorium renovation took a step forward Monday during the regular board of education meeting.
Members approved Codell Construction as the Construction Manager and JRA Architects as the architect for the Clay County High School Renovation and Addition Project.
The project will have a major impact on the school gymnasium and auditorium, according to superintendent William Sexton.
“Once completed we will have a state-of-the-art gym and auditorium for our students,” he said.
The project will also include an addition to the front of the gym; a new playing surface; new chairback bleachers on both sides; locker room renovation and renovation of the bathroom facility between the auditorium and gym.
The auditorium upgrades will include new seating, stage renovation and a new sound system.
Total cost for the renovation will be just over $9 million and funded through the Cares Act appropriation.
The superintendent says the upgrades have been a longtime coming.
“The gym and auditorium haven’t received any upgrades since initial construction in 1990,” Sexton said. “Once completed neither facility will resemble their present state. It’s exciting to be able to provide this for our students, staff and public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.