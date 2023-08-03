Audrey Ann Smith, age 45 departed this life on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. She was born on Monday, June 19, 1978 in Red Bird, KY to Ottis and Lizzie Mae (Smallwood) Smith. She was a nurses aide and worked in the medical field.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Willie Wayne Smith, her sons: Timothy Smith and wife Kaitlyn and Trevor Lee Smith; three grandchildren: Carter Smith, Kaiden Smith and Cassie Smith and her parents: Ottis and Lizzie Mae Smith. Also surviving are the following brothers and sister: Eric Smith and wife Georgia; Rodney Smith; Tammy Smallwood and Wesley Smith and Jodey and several nieces and nephews and other family members.
Funeral services for Audrey Ann Smith will be conducted on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 3 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren. She will be laid to rest in the Mud Lick Cemetery in the Mud Lick Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 6 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.