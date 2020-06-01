Audrey Campbell, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 30th, at Advent Health Manchester.
Audrey is survived by the following daughter's Vanda Johnson of Atlanta, GA, Vonda Johnson Spurlock of Manchester, KY, Carolita kemp of Manchester, KY, and Amy Nicol Stewart of Jenkins, KY.
Audrey is preceded in death by her husband Edward Campbell, her parents Clarence and Nurse Henson, and the following brothers and sisters, Lucy Love, Nancy Mae Combs, Patrica Henson, Carol Sue Henson, Dan Henson, Chester Henson, Robert Henson, William Henson, Troy Henson, and Clarence Henson. As well as 1 grandchild Leslie Jones.
She is also survived by the following grandchildren Natma Washington (Allen), Tony Riley (Leigh), Justin-Ryan Johnson, Estianna Spurlock, and Jessie Middleton (Matt), as well as 5 great-grandchildren Dylan Middleton, Paige Baker, Payton Jones, John Jones, and Kevin Young.
Services were held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, Jesse Kemp officiated. Burial followed in the Birch Cemetery on Crawfish Road in Manchester.
Visitation was held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
