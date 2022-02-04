Mrs. Audrey S. Howard, age 93 departed this life on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home. She was born Tuesday, July 10, 1928 in Manchester to Ambrose and Dailie Hacker Sams. She was a former school teacher and a member of the Laurel River Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Jerry L. Howard and his wife Patty and Jackie Howard and his wife Audrey, her grandchildren: Angela Howard, Brian Howard and his wife Amy, Shawna Howard and her husband Tommy D. Smith and Jonathan Howard and his wife Veronica. Also surviving are her great grandchildren: Kelsey, Nathan, Carter, Evie, Sterling and Ace as well as her special caretakers and other family, friends and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ambrose and Dailie Sams, her husband: J. L. Howard and her siblings: Astor Sams, Nannie Mae Sams, Lucy Sams, Glenn Davis, Oscar Sams, Opal Bowling, Anna Lee Davidson and John Sams.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Audrey S. Howard will be conducted on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Dennis Hammons and Rev. Steve Crumpler will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Sams Cemetery in the Hector Community on Monday, February 7. The procession will be leaving the Rominger Funeral Home at 12 PM Monday, making their way to the cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 4:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
