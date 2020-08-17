Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 14, 2020 at approximately 6:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Wendall Sizemore, 32 of London. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputy Smith responded to an automobile accident around the 7200 block of Highway 80. Upon arrival, Deputy Smith ran the subjects information through Clay County Dispatch and it showed that the subject had two Rockcastle Circuit Bench Warrant’s.
Wendall Sizemore, 32 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Rockcastle)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Rockcastle)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.