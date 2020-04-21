(Editor's Note: You can find stories like this each week in The Enterprise.)
On December 16, 1960 it was called the worst aviation disaster in America’s history as 134 people were killed after a jetliner and a Constellation collided over New York in a snowstorm, crashing into Brooklyn in flames.
A Clay County family of three also died in the nation’s first jet crash involving passengers.
Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Mullins, of Creekville at Red Bird, and their three-month-old daughter were among the victims, according to Trans World Airlines officials.
The pre-Christmas disaster struck at 10:37 a.m. as a United Air Lines DC-8 jet and a Trans World Airlines Super Constellation groped for landings at separate Long Island airports.
According to the Associated Press, The Constellation, due at La Guardia Airport, crashed on Staten Island, carrying one of the DC-8’s four jet engines with it. The jet, bound for Idlewild International Airport, screamed to earth 12 miles away in a residential Brooklyn area setting an entire city block on fire.
One person, an 11-year-old boy, survived the crash, but later died also. Of the dead, 127 were aboard the planes and seven on the ground, including two victims whose bodies were pulled from a Brooklyn church and shattered mortuary.
First-time trip
In the days prior to the accident, members of the Mullins family said Cecil, 27, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Mullins, of Creekville, was excited to be taking a trip to Puerto Rico to see his wife’s family for the first time. Cecil Mullins was a graduate of Red Bird High School and later attended Berea College.
The Mullins family had recently moved to West Carrollton, Ohio, where he had started a business of his own and was doing “nicely”, family member said in the December 22, 1960 edition of The Manchester Enterprise.
Mullins met his wife, who was a nurse at the time at a Dayton, Ohio hospital, and were married two years ago.
The family was very excited about making the trip, according to Cecil’s brother Ray, who had driven them to the airport in Dayton, Ohio.
The Funeral
Family and friends packed the Flat Creek Church of the Brethren for the funeral as many stood outside to pay their respects. Mullins wife and child were to be transported to Puerto Rico for burial, the Enterprise stated.
Rev. Dr. John W. Bischoff, Head of the Red Bird Settlement School, was the keynote speaker for the funeral. In paying tribute to his former student, he simply said, “The finest tribute that I can pay to Cecil Mullins is to say he is a Christian and accepted Christ while he was still a student at Red Bird High School. Cecil was the president of the EUB youth council and was active in church work. He was always a good boy, and left a lasting impression on the campus of our school.”
Rev. Monroe Sizemore said the Mullins family of Creekville was “one of their finest”.
Miss Velma Squires, of Red Bird, secretary to Dr. Bischoff, once dean of the Boy’s Dorm at Red Bird while Cecil was a student, sang a favorite hymn that Cecil loved.
The Aftermath
Witnesses say they literally saw death falling from the sky. The city mobilized 2,500 rescuers-police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, civil defense volunteers-but at first they did not understand they were responding to the worst aviation disaster America had ever seen.
The tail section of the United Airlines plane lay in the intersection of Sterling Place and Seventh Avenue with one of the plane’s four engines crushing a car next to it.
The wreckage from the TWA plane fell onto the grass runway at Miller Army Airfield at Stanton Island.
Investigators felt the United plane’s onboard receiver for tracking navigational signals malfunctioned which left the pilot’s unaware they were off-track. They had not slowed the plane down to their holding speed of 240 mph and struck the TWA plane cruising at 360 mph.
Commented
