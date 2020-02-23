B.C. Edwards, 85, of Bright Shade Kentucky departed this life friday February, 21st, 2020 at his home.
B.C. was born June 9th, 1934, the eldest son of the late Effie (Smith) and McKinley Edwards. He was a retired mechanic and a devoted member of Union (mudlick) Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Erma Jewell (smallwood) Edwards; and his children: Tony and wife Debbie, Anita Edwards, Johnny and Wife Debbie, Jimmy and wife Vickie, Nancy Smallwood and husband Paul, Susie Smith and husband Doyle, Cindy Dezarn and husband Mark, all of Manchester. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers M.C. Edwards and D.C. Edwards.
In addition to his parents Mckinley and Effie Edwards, B.C. was preceded in death by his brother A.C. Edwards and two sisters Nadine Edwards and Verna Jane Smallwood, and 2 great grandchildren Kristina Michelle and Katrina lee Grubb.
The funeral service for B.C. will be held 1 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery at Goose Rock. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
